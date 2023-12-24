Laura Lynch dead: Dixie Chicks founder was 65

The Chicks, formerly Dixie Chicks co-founder Laura Lynch was involved in a fatal car crash

Laura Lynch, founding member of country music band the Dixie Chicks has passed away aged 65.

The late singer was involved in a car crash between two vehicles near the city of El Paso on Friday, Dec. 23, confirmed by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The current band members of the band – now called The Chicks, reacted to the unfortunate news on social media.

The official Instagram account of the music trio posted an old clip of their performance with Laura, accompanied by a lengthy statement.

“We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Chick,” it began.

Describing the late singer as a “bright light,” the statement went on to sing praises for her “infectious energy” and “humor” that gave a spark to the early days of the band.

“Laura had a gift for design, a love of all things Texas and was instrumental in the early success of the band,” it continued.

“Her undeniable talents helped propel us beyond busking on street corners to stages all across Texas and the mid-West.”

“Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones at this sad time,” the statement concluded, signed off by Martie and Emily Erwin and Natalie Maines.

Laura helped orchestrate the formation of the band alongside Robin Lynn Macy and the Erwin sisters back in 1989.

She was replaced by Maines following her departure in 1995.