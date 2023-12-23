Nicki Minaj on working with Taylor Swift after ‘Pink Friday 2’ success

Nicki Minaj gushes about Taylor Swift and collaboration with her

Nicki Minaj said she would never miss a collaboration with Taylor Swift.



In an online discussion with her followers, the rapper discussed her feelings over the popularity of her most recent album, Pink Friday 2.

The FTCU rapper also supported Taylor Swift on social media on Wednesday, the day the Bad Blood singer was crowned Spotify's most-streamed artist of 2023.

"The SAG[ITTARIUS] QUEEN TAYLOR DESERVES!!!! PERIOD!!!!!" The 41-year-old Minaj commented on Swift's milestone of 26.1 billion global streams since January 1 on X, the former Twitter.

According to reports, the multiple Grammy winner is expected to get royalties from Spotify in excess of $100 million this year.

"She takes months & years off then comes back with great music & fans who'll never leave her!!!! The END!!!!!!!" she gushed about the 34-year-old pop star.

"We broke the record in vinyl sales for any female rap album in history," Minaj said of the success of her new album, Pink Friday 2, which debuted at the top of the Billboard 200.

"That means that retailers had no way of knowing that the vinyls would be in such high demand. Either way, now they do! That’s a marvelous thing!"

"Taylor & her fans have put in the work," she added, using Swift's commercial success as an inspiration for her followers. "Now it’s our turn."

"This is a CELEBRATION!!!!!" she continued. "I’m about to thank each & every artist on this album. But!!!! The point is that we have something to aspire to as we watch the SAG QUEEN Taylor & the swifties."

A fan inquired about if the rapper would "ever collab" with the Evermore musician, to which Minaj replied, "In a heartbeat."

With the exception of a brief spat in 2015, Minaj and Swift have always gotten along well. The pair appeared to have moved past their little altercation in 2015, as they collaborated to host the MTV Video Music Awards.