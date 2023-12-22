Katy Perry explains how she and Orlando Bloom manage work with a toddler

Katy Perry plans way ahead with Orlando Bloom with a three-year-old child

Katy Perry has recently explained how she and her fiancé Orlando Bloom manage their work schedule with three-year-old child.

Katy told E! News, “We have a really good calendar. We read it and both have the hyperlink.”

“I'm like ‘Here's the calendar, pin it, this is exactly where I'm going to be on this day,' and it's amazing and we plan way, way ahead,” remarked the singer.

Speaking at the 2023 VinFuture Prize Award ceremony in Vietnam, Katy also shared how she balanced her life with a toddler.

“I am very happy, it's balanced. It's still a balanced life. We wrapped Vegas, we sang out a few things this year and we've got a big year next year,” continued the songstress.

Katy explained, “I say, 'Mommy goes singing,' and she understands’. She's like, 'Tonight? You're going tonight?' And she loves Las Vegas. I tell you; I swear to you.”

“She (her daughter) loves Las Vegas so much. She always wants to go to Vegas. We just have the best time,” disclosed the musician.

When asked if her daughter gave her scores for her mother’s performances, Katy added, “She's only three-and-a-half but I'm sure at four and five, yeah.”