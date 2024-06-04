Meghan Markle, Prince Harry using Diana's legacy to 'manipulate' public

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been accused of using the late Princess Diana's legacy as part of their PR strategy.



Royal expert Kinsey Schofield claimed in her podcast on YouTube that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been using the "love that people have for Diana" in order to "manipulate the audience."

She added that the former working royal couple have been misusing the People's Princess image to make people "tolerate their bad behaviour."

Moreover, Kinsey criticised Meghan for copying Harry and Prince William's mother, saying the Suits actress "lacks Diana's key characteristic that is authenticity."



She continued, "Diana was trapped in a loveless marriage whereas, Megan has a man that has sacrificed everything and everyone for her, her victim card is maxed out."

Previously, it was also reported that William is upset over Meghan's 'tasteless' comparisons with her mother.

As reported by Closer Magazine, the source shared, "William doesn’t want to deprive Harry of the right to celebrate their mother’s legacy. What bothers him is how Meghan’s paraded around as the modern -day version of Diana, he finds that beyond tasteless and offensive, not only to him but also to Kate."