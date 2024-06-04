Miley Cyrus shares godmother Dolly Parton’s sweet notes to her

Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton have shared the stage numerous times



Miley Cyrus shares a very special relationship with her godmother, Dolly Parton.

In fact, the 31-year-old musician revealed in a new cover story for W Magazine that the 78-year-old country legend has been “like a mother” to her and always leaves her sweet, encouraging messages, albeit in an unconventional way.

The Flowers hitmaker revealed Parton’s unusual obsession with faxing, recalling a specific message she received “two Mother’s Days ago.”

“Dolly wrote to me to say: ‘How much do I love you? As much as my heart can hold and as far as my arms can reach,’” she shared, adding that “It gets me choked up.”

The former Disney star continued, “I just love her so much. Last Christmas, she gave me a whole mannequin, done in her proportions and wearing her outfit. It’s so major.”

The Jolene crooner’s penchant for fax messaging is well-known amongst her circle, and even she herself has owned up to it in an interview with The View last year.

“I never did get into getting involved in [instant messaging] because it’ll take up too much of my time if I tried to get in touch with everybody who is trying to get in touch with me. So I just say, ‘Fax me! Fax me or call me and I’ll call you back,” she explained.