King Charles wins over Harry, Meghan Markle with sweet gesture for Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle went all out to celebrate Princess Lilibet’s 3rd birthday today, and King Charles made sure to partake.



As per reports, the ailing monarch “sent a gift along with a message” to his youngest granddaughter all the way to Montecito on the eve of her special day.

Speaking to The Mirror, royal expert Tom Quinn noted he had “no intention of completely ignoring” Lilibet’s birthday despite his ongoing public rift with the Sussexes.

He added: "He gave Prince George a beautiful hand-made wooden swing with George's name carved on it and he has plans to give something similar to Lilibet but not this year. And not unless and until the family feud dies down."

Earlier today, People magazine reported Meghan and Harry marked their little one’s birthday with a star-studded bash in their home in Montecito, California.

Among the guests to have attended the party were their neighbours, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, and others, as per Quinn.

Meanwhile, the former royal pair decided against extending invitation to the members of the royal family as the royal expert quoted one of Harry’s army friends, saying: “'Harry knew they wouldn’t come anyway and he was pretty sure he would not have wanted them there.

“But he is really sad that Archie and Lilibet cannot have any kind of relationship with their cousins while his feud with his family continues'."