Brooke Shields launches hair-care line to empower women over 40

Brooke Shields gets candid about hair-care line

Brooke Shields recently expressed interest to empower women over 40 with her new hair-care line.

The 59-year-old model and actress, who has long been known for her stunning hair, shared her hair-care journey over the past few years.

Reflecting on her experience, the model said that it wasn’t long enough when she discovered that there was a gap in the market for hair-care geared towards women over 40.

Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE, Shields revealed: "Women [in this age group] go through a myriad of changes, but there is a white space for problem solving. The predominant question that was coming up [within the community] was hair.

"Quality of hair, hair loss, hair texture, the changes in your hair. So we started to realise, okay, I think we're going to have to go into this realm to solve these problems."

She then talked about building a relevant team after months of thorough research and in-depth conversations.

Coming up with three hero products, the actress aimed to "address hair scalp health from the root all the way to the tip to really understand what's happening to hinder growth.”

Shields said that she worked on launching supplementary products that would prove useful for the required age.