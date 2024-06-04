Will Smith rehashes 'emotional' encounter with Martin Lawrence on 'Bad Boys'

Will Smith reveals memory from Bad Boys set

Will Smith recently reflected on his emotional first day with Martin Lawrence on Bad Boys.

Speaking exclusively to NBA star Carmelo Anthony and The Kid Mero for their podcast 7PM in Brooklyn, Smith revealed that the pair developed an emotional bond which “set the tone” for their experience together.

During a New York City screening of Bad Boys, he said: “You know, we're producing and starring and that's a little extra burden, right? So, you know, on the first day we're running around and uh, Martin just stopped.”

The 55-year-old actor went on to continue: “He said, ‘Hey, hey, hold on, hold on. I said, ‘Hey, what's up?’ And he just looked, he said, ‘I love you brother.’ And I was like, ‘yeah, yeah, yeah. All love brother, all love.’ I'm ‘No, no, no, no, no, no.’ He said, ‘You know, I love you, brother.’ "

Smith further explained that Lawrence’s confessional came at a time when “emotionally, I couldn’t have it at that moment.”

Responding to his comments, he added: “But I was like, you know, ‘I love you too, man.’ And he just hugged me and he said, ‘We gonna have fun making this movie.’ It's like, we not rushing through this one. You know? And it was like, he just set the tone.”

For the unversed, Smith and Lawrence announced that the fourth film was in the pipeline via a video on Instagram in January 2023.