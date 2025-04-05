Prince William sends important message to Harry: 'United'

Prince William's latest move has fueled reconciliation speculation with his younger brother Prince Harry.

The Prince of Wales has left royal fans and experts in shock with his decision of hiring his late mother's lawyers, seemingly sending a message to the Duke of Sussex to continue the legacy of Princess Diana.

Future King William raise eyebrows as he reportedly broke away from the legal team that has represented the royal family for decades.

Commenting on William's move, an insider claimed: "Diana's sons are on the same page when it comes to their mother's legacy and respect."

"Harry and William's late mother still keeps the two brothers connected even if they are at loggerheads over several other issues," they added.

The source claimed, "William's latest step will melt Harry's heart help them reunite in the future."

On the other hand, Richard Eden of the Daily Mail, claimed "William wanted to strike out on his own. He did not want to continue using his father's lawyers. It’s as simple as that. He wants to be his own man."

Prince William made the move away from King Charles' longtime legal team — Harbottle & Lewis and its partner, Gerrard Tyrrell — for Mishcon de Reya, which represented Princess Diana in her divorce from then-Prince Charles.

Charles and Diana's divorce was finalised in 1996, one year before Diana died in a Paris car crash when she was 36.