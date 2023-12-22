Billie Eilish’s hit 'Barbie' track shortlisted for Oscars 2024 nod

Billie Eilish is on cloud nine as the singer's hit song What Was I Made For? from trendsetter film Barbie has been shortlisted in the Best Original Song category for an Oscars 2024 nod.



Taking to Instagram, the songstress expressed her immense gratitude for this notable milestone.

Alongside a heartfelt scene from Margot Robbie’s film and a few photos from her gallery, Billie wrote, "thank you to @theacademy for shortlisting “What Was I Made For?” in the Best Original Song category today."

She continued, "Sooo grateful to be a part of @barbiethemovie. thank you Greta, @iammarkronson, and @wyattish @finneas."

As the Lovely vocalist shared the news on her Instagram, several fans poured love in the comments section of the post.



One fan wrote, "Such a beautiful song, thank you for writing such outstanding music Billie."



"What was I made For? is one of the most popular songs out of this entire year. You and finneas deserve all the accolades," another chimed in.



Earlier, in conversation with Variety, Billie dubbed her most popular track of the year "moving."



She said, "It was so moving, dude. It was so, so touching. I feel like I helped bring people together, and it felt so special. I wasn’t expecting to have women around the world feel connected."

Notably, the 96th Academy Awards are set to be held on March 11, 2024.

