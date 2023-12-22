Travis Kelce's steamy video leaves fans in frenzy, gaining new admirers

Travis Kelce's shirtless stroll sets social media ablaze.

Travis Kelce has set social media ablaze with a viral video that has Taylor Swift fans swooning over the 34-year-old NFL star's undeniable "hotness."

The footage, making the rounds on the internet, features a topless Kelce with a towel artfully draped around his waist, revealing his chiseled physique and rugged chest.

In the brief but attention-grabbing clip, Kelce smoothly glides one hand down his midsection, casually running his fingers through his hair.

Clearly in high spirits, he shares a laugh and engages in playful banter with the person behind the camera. The video has been causing quite a stir on X, leaving many astonished by Kelce's undeniable charm and charisma.

Fans and followers alike can't seem to get enough of this unexpected and alluring side of the NFL star, making him the talk of social media in recent days.

The mysterious origins of the scintillating clip that has sent the internet into a frenzy remain shrouded in secrecy, but one thing's for certain: it made its debut on social media on December 18, leaving an indelible mark on the virtual landscape.

Since its unveiling, the gif featuring a shirtless Travis Kelce has become a certified sensation, garnering a jaw-dropping 2.9 million views and earning 2.4k bookmarks from captivated users.

Some couldn't help but draw connections to Taylor Swift, with one fan admitting, "Taylor I get it,' while another unashamedly confessed, 'I'm not ashamed to say I bookmarked this."

The frenzy continued as another fan expressed, "TAYLOR, SORRY, I SWEAR THAT I WOULD NEVER HAVE UNDUE THOUGHTS ABOUT TRAVIS BUT THIS PHOTO IS MORE THAN ME. HE'S JUST SO HOT I CAN'T EVE- dies."

Amidst the whirlwind of reactions, some eagle-eyed viewers found themselves a bit distracted by the presence of Travis's chest hair.