Vin Diesel faces battery charges after Marvel costar Jonathan Majors conviction

Vin Diesel charged with battery assaults after Jonathan Major's conviction

Vin Diesel’s now in the same shoes as Marvel colleague Jonathan Majors after being charged with similar kind of charges by former assistant .



Asta Jonasson, Vin Diesel's former assistant, has sued the Fast and the Furious star for alleged sexual battery in relation to an alleged September 2010 incident that happened at the St. Regis hotel in Atlanta.

In the complaint filed in Los Angeles on Thursday and obtained by Page Six, she states that the 56-year-old action actor invited her to his suite following his return from a club where hostesses were present.

Diesel, whose actual name is Mark Sinclair, is accused of grabbing Jonasson's wrists and forcing her into the bed after the other women left.

According to the lawsuit, the accuser states that she begged her ex-boyfriend to stop, but he proceeded to reportedly grab her bust and kiss the region "despite her pleas."

“Ms. Jonasson was afraid to more forcibly refuse her supervisor, knowing that getting him out of that room was both crucial to her personal safety and job security,” the lawsuit also states, as reported by the outlet.

“But this hope died when Vin Diesel dropped to his knees, pushed Ms. Jonasson’s dress up toward her waist, and molested her body, running his hands over Ms. Jonasson’s upper legs, including her inner thighs.”

During one of her claims, Jonasson says she fled her way to the toilet from Diesel, but the Bloodshot actor allegedly pinned her against a wall.

“Terrified, Ms. Jonasson closed her eyes, trying to dissociate from the sexual assault and avoid angering him,” the lawsuit states.

“Ms. Jonasson then heard groaning noises from Vin Diesel …. Jonasson was frozen in a state of shock and unable to move.”

When Diesel's film Fast Five was being produced, Jonasson, a recent graduate of the Los Angeles film school program, was hired to work for Diesel's firm, One Race.

Her responsibilities included party planning, going to parties with the actor, and making sure she was "close proximity" to him in photos while he was with other ladies.

But according to Jonasson, she lost her job a few hours after Diesel is said to have assaulted her.

Samantha Vincent, the sister of the xXx actor, is named as a defendant in the lawsuit and is said to have handled the termination. According to reports, Jonasson's job was only with them for two weeks.

The suit states, “It was clear to her that she was being fired because she was no longer useful—Vin Diesel had used her to fulfil his sexual desires and she had resisted his sexual assaults.”

Vin Diesel has previously voiced the character of “Groot” in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. The studio recently fired one of the Riddick star’s fellow actor’s, Jonathan Major, who played Kang for franchise in recent movies and shows.

Majors was charged with misdemeanours following a March altercation with his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, in New York City, and has now been announced guilty of harassment and assault.