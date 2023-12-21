Journalist slams Mandy Moore for abusing her trauma in Dr. Death

Mandy Moore's Dr. Death faces backlash by real-life character Benita Alexander

Mandy Moore’s new show Dr. Death received backlash by her real-life character Benita Alexander, who claimed that the showrunners took liberty and “dramatized” her traumatic personal experience without contacting her.

Season 2 of the crime thriller show premiered on Peacock on Thursday, Dec. 21, showcasing the controversial romance between the former investigative journalist and convicted Swiss-Italian surgeon and medical researcher Dr. Paolo Macchiarini, played by Edgar Ramirez.

Benita issued a statement to the Daily Mail, expressing her disappointment at the portrayal of her 'disgraced' love life, which became talk of the town following its release.



The journalist claimed that the show creators never approached her despite the story being the main plot of the series.

She also confirmed that the series exploited her personal experience, expressing fear that the viewers will assume this is the real story.

Benita said: “I have not yet seen the Peacock series. I had absolutely no involvement and was not consulted about this production.”

She continued: "It is based on Season 3 of Wondery's Dr. Death podcast, called Miracle Man, which I did participate in, and which is built almost solely around lengthy interviews with me.”

“I find it deeply disappointing that they chose not to involve me in the TV adaptation.”

“Given that they are using my real name and taking creative liberties with a traumatic personal story, this is obviously highly concerning," the reporter added.

Benita mentioned that she doesn’t want people to think any less of her based on her character.

She said: “This series offers a dramatized version of my life but because my real name is used, people will watch and assume it is the real story.”

“I can only hope they don't grossly misrepresent the truth or get me completely wrong.”

“However, this is an important story and Paolo Macchiarini's horrific, deadly crimes need to continue to be exposed,” she added.