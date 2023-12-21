Jennifer Lopez explains decision to document life with Ben Affleck in ‘This is Me Now’

File Footage

Jennifer Lopez has recently explained why no one supported her idea to document romantic relationship with husband Ben Affleck in upcoming This is Me...Now documentary movie.



Speaking to Variety, Lopez said, “As artists, we have to follow our heart and this is me following my heart and doing something that maybe everybody didn’t think was the best idea, but I had to do it.”

The singer and actress revealed that she and Affleck “both have PTSD” due to media scrutiny. Therefore, they expressed their concerns over putting out their life in limelight.

However, Lopez told the outlet, “We’re older now. We’re wiser. We also know what’s important, what’s really important in life, and it’s not so much what other people think. It’s about being true to who you are.”

While talking about the movie, Lopez explained, “You have to see it and you’ll have to experience it to understand it. That’s why I call it a ‘musical experience.’”

“Because there’s music, you can see it, you can hear it and then you’ll get to live it,” added the singer.

Meanwhile, Lopez is going to release a new album and movie, This is Me… Now to mark the 20th anniversary of This Is Me…Then on February 16, 2024.

For the unversed, Lopez and Affleck initially dated in the early 2000s. The couple previously called off their wedding in 2003.

Later, the relationship was rekindled back in 2021 and decided to tie the knot in Las Vegas in 2022.