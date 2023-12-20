King Charles prepares to abdicate?

King Charles will possibly abdicate the throne due to his advanced age

King Charles III - who ascended to the British throne following his mother Queen Elizabeth II's death in September, 2022 - is said to be preparing to abdicate.

Royal historian Marlene Koenig believes that King Charles knows his reign will last a fraction of the time of Queen Elizabeth II's, but he will carry out his duty to ensure the throne is there for future generations.



Given his age, Koenig previously told a media outlet: "He is and he knows he is a caretaker for the next generation.



Some predict that Charles will possibly abdicate the throne due to his advanced age and his elder son William won't take his place due to some mysterious reasons.



The Prince of Wales is the next in line but he may not become the king, some media outlets, citing Physics, have reported.

If the rumours are to be believed William won't succeed his father King Charles as monarch.

Psychic Athos Salomé believes the countdown for the monarch’s departure from his throne has begun. He told Daily Star: "We will find out if he remains in power between 2024 and 2025."

The astrologer went on predicting that the king would face health problems that could put his life in danger, saying: "[Charles] must double the care with his health, problems may arise in his urinary system."



He also claim that his rightful heir to the throne Prince William won't take his place owing to the differences the father-son duo had.

While, fortune teller Jemima Packington, who predicted the Queen’s death, says Charles will hand over the reign to Prince William in near future.

Clive Irving, writer of "The Last Queen" and royal columnist at The Daily Beast, has claimed King Charles may 'retire' when he reaches 80 - in five years' time.

The expert told Daily Express that the monarch will spend the next few years 'repairing' the monarchy, adding: "He wants to just have his moment in the limelight for a few years, make sure that William and Harry are carried through what's going to be an incredibly difficult transitional phase for the monarchy. And then Camilla can retire to Balmoral and leave the show to William and Princess Kate."

"I suspect that's what's going to happen. I think it's not a quick enough changing of the guard, but it may be forced on them by circumstances, anyway, in the end," added the commentator.