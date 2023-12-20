Kate Middleton, Prince William left Palace 'devastated' with their split

Prince William and Princess Kate left quite a few hearts broken following their breakup years ago.

The Prince and Princess of Wales had been together for more than half a decade before abruptly calling it quits on their relationship in 2007.

And although they rekindled their romance shortly after, former royal butler Grant Harrold shared he was “devastated” back in the day when the now-wedded couple split.

“I really wanted them to get married,” he shared in a conversation with Hello! Magazine.

He added: “So I was quite glad when they actually did and they tied the knot!"

The former staff member also compared the relationship of Kate and William with that of the late Queen and Prince Phillip, noting, “They were a team, they were a partnership, and the two of them are very much like that. So weirdly, it's almost history nicely repeating itself.”

Harrold continued: "The two of them are very much best friends and make a good team. They have a really good sense of humour.

“When there are jokes, they're both involved in it, and they were always fun to be around. When one of them got the giggles, the other got the giggles. So it was really sweet,” he added.