Rihanna gushes over ASAP Rocky’s dad skills: ‘I’m just an extra’

Rihanna loves watching her man be a dad.

Speaking to Access Hollywood Monday, the 35-year-old pop icon gushed over watching her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, also 35, become a “great, patient, loving” father to their two children.

“I loved him differently as a dad,” she told the outlet. “This is major, major like, it’s a turn-on. It’s just like, ‘Wow! What a leader, what a great, patient, loving [dad].”

Born Robyn Rihanna Fenty, the nine-time Grammy winner noted that her sons, RZA and Riot, are “obsessed” with their dad, while she is “just a background… an extra.”

However, Rihanna said she didn’t mind that at all, noting, “It doesn’t matter if it’s girls or boys, they love their dad differently and I love to see it.”

Rihanna and A$AP began dating in 2020, welcoming RZA in May 2022 and Riot in August this year.

Earlier this week, the Umbrella songstress opened up about RZA’s adjustment to becoming a big brother to Riot, acknowledging that he “struggled in the beginning, but he loves his little brother.”

After the initial adjustment period, Rihanna noted that RZA has actually developed a strong bond with his baby brother.

“If the baby’s crying, he’ll just hold his hands. It hurts him if the baby’s crying. He’ll wake up in the morning just saying, ‘Baby, baby, baby.’ He loves him. It took a while, but he got there, and I’m proud of him,” the mom-of-two gushed.