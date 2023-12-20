Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach reportedly got married in a ‘secret ceremony’

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach are ending the year on a high-note in their professional and personal life.

According to a Page Six source, the pair secretly tied the knot and the Barbie director happily announced the news on Tuesday as she was attending Billy Joel’s Madison Square Garden concert.

Gerwig, who was dressed in a stunning white suit skirt and jacket, reportedly was telling people that she just got married at City Hall.

“They were both glowing and celebrating. They are so happy,” the source said.

The insider said that Gerwig looked “so gorgeous” and “looked like a bride,” while Baumbach “looked handsome in his suit.”

The ‘newly-wedded’ couple also appeared to be gushing about their ‘wedding’ to people just moments before they were heading to the concert.

The No Strings Attached actress and the White Noise director first met after Baumbach watched one of Gerwig's films and decided to cast her in his upcoming project.

They began their romantic relationship in 2011, while also beginning a consistent work relationship. They got engaged in 2020.

Gerwig, 40, and Baumbach, 53, are also parents to son Harold, 4, who was born in March 2019, and quietly welcomed their second child together in March 2023.

Meanwhile, Baumbach also shares son Rohmer, 13, with his ex-wife, Jennifer Jason Leigh.