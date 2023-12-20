Watch Adam Sandler bond with giant alien spider in Netflix’s ‘Spaceman’ teaser

Adam Sandler as astronaut is Netflix's 'Spaceman'

Adam Sandler got to be friends with a gigantic spider in space in Netflix’s Spaceman’s first teaser.



The first teaser for Spaceman, starring Adam Sandler as Czech astronaut Jakub Procházka who finds a talking, enormous alien spider named Hanuš that might or might not be fictitious, was released by Netflix on Tuesday.

In the 20-second teaser, Paul Dano's Hanuš tells Jakub in a forest, "Just like you, I fled my planet."

“Through galaxies, through black holes, through time. And then I found… you,” can be heard in the teaser.

In the science fiction movie, the enigmatic ancient creature teams up with Procházka as an unusual friend, and the two "form an intense and emotional bond" over philosophical exchanges.

In addition to fighting with covert Russian adversaries, the 57-year-old comedian's orphaned character laments leaving his loving wife Lenka (Carey Mulligan) behind to go on the perilous solo journey to Venus.

Adam completed Johan Renck's $40 million adventure drama back in July 2021, but it won't stream on the massive streaming service until March 1st because of the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike.

Based on Jaroslav Kalfař's 2017 novel Spaceman of Bohemia, the R-rated movie features Petr Papánek as the younger Jakub, Isabella Rossellini, Kunal Nayyar, Sinead Phelps, and John Flanders in addition to Channing Tatum serving as producer.

Watch the first teaser for Netflix's Spaceman below:



