Demi Lovato’s mother welcomes her new fiancé Jute to the family

Demi Lovato and Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes dated for a year before getting engaged

Demi Lovato’s mom Dianna De La Garza has given her blessings for the recent engagement between her daughter and Jordan “Jutes” Lutes.

Just a few days after Jutes, 32, popped the question to Lovato, age, the latter’s mother celebrated the engagement by welcoming Lutes to the family.

Taking to the comments section of People Magazine’s Instagram post highlighting the musical couple’s engagement announcement, De La Garza wrote, “Welcome to our family, @jutesmusic WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!! And I love you @ddlovato [heart emoji] You’re the most perfect couple!!!

Touched by the gesture, Lutes responded to his mother-in-law in the comments, writing, “love you! Thank you for having me [three black heart emojis].”

De La Garza sealed the touching interaction with a final round of hearts in reply to Lutes’ words.



The Heart Attack songstress dated Lutes – also a musician – for just a year before getting engaged.

Lutes reportedly proposed with a custom-made pear-shaped diamond solitaire engagement ring.

Following the “personal and intimate” proposal, Lutes and Lovato celebrated with their families at Craig’s – one of their favourite L.A restaurants.