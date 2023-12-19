Celine Dion’s sister gives heartbreaking update amid singer’s health battle

Celine Dion’s sister previously revealed that no medication has worked so far

Celine Dione’s health is only worsening over time as she battles Stiff Person Syndrome.

Speaking to Canada’s 7 Jours via Daily Mail, Claudette Dion – Celine’s older sister by 20 years – revealed that the iconic singer, 55, has now lost muscle control – a year after she was forced to cancel her world tour due to her debilitating illness.

“She’s working hard, but she doesn’t have control over her muscles,” Claudette, 75, disclosed, adding that it’s heartbreaking how Celine’s condition has affected her career, especially considering how “disciplined’ and “hardworking” she has always been.

But though the Queen of Power Ballads may likely not return to the stage for some time, Claudette noted, “It’s true that in both our dreams and hers, the goal is to return to the stage,” adding, “In what capacity? I don’t know.”

Claudette further noted how easy it is to lose hope since not much is known about the incurable neurological disorder: “Because it’s one out of a million cases, the scientists haven’t done much research because it didn’t affect that many people.”

However, she expressed her gratitude for her family’s foundation – the Dion family charity – for being the source of guidance for others inflicted.

“If only you knew the number of messages the foundation gets about Celine! People tell us they love her and they’re praying for her. She gets so many messages, presents and blessed crucifixes,” Claudette noted.

Claudette previously confessed to Le Journal Montreal that Celine’s condition has hardly improved despite recruiting “the top researchers in the field.

But though they couldn’t “find any medicine that works,” Claudette emphasised that “hope is important.”