Joey King calls out Jacob Elordi for being ‘pretentious’ following Kissing Booth criticism

Joey King is not happy with her ex Jacob Elordi.



A source spilled to Star magazine, “Joey has been in this business since she was a kid and she doesn’t pull any star trips.”

Source told the outlet that King considered Elordi got “bigger” in the last few years.

“He thinks he’s too good for everybody and a ‘movie star’ now. He’s coming across as pretentious,” shared an insider.

Earlier in a Variety interview, King reacted to Elordi’s latest diss of The Kissing Booth films, saying, “I think it’s unfortunate anyone would feel that way.”

“I had a great time making those movies no matter what anyone says,” noted King, seemingly belittling Elordi, whom she dated between 2017 and 2018.

In September, King finally moved on from Elordi and tied the knot with husband Steven Piet at La Fortaleza in Mallorca, Spain.

The Act actress told OK! magazine, “I feel lucky to know great love in my life. It’s a beautiful feeling.”

“Honestly, there’s not too much that we don’t love to do together. But one of our main things is we love cooking together,” stated the 26-year-old.

King spoke up about her engagement with the director, which happened on their three-year anniversary in Joshua Tree National Park.

“We went on a walk in the freezing-cold weather, and Steven described the surroundings as ‘perfectly imperfect’. We stopped to take some photos together, and before I knew it, I was getting a tug on my jacket,” explaining the actress.

King discussed about her wedding with Piet, adding, “We were looking for something unique and private and that felt grand yet intimate at the same time.”

“We found La Fortaleza in Mallorca, and it feels like the Spanish version of The Great Gatsby. It’s historic without being dated.”