Taylor Swift's love story with Travis Kelce generates 138 TONS of CO2 in 3 months

Taylor Swift tops celebrity CO2 polluters list with over 12 flights in three months.



The chart-topping songstress, Taylor Swift, has earned the title of the biggest celebrity CO2 polluter of the year in 2022, and she seems poised to retain the crown for a second consecutive year.

Shuttling between New York and Kansas City to nurture her blossoming romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Not just limited to domestic travel, Swift has extended her carbon footprint with additional journeys in-between performances across South America as part of her ongoing Eras World Tour.



According to statistics from Taylor Swift's Jets on Instagram, the global music sensation's recent flights have resulted in a substantial carbon footprint, totaling 138 tons of CO2 emissions to date.

In a bid to address the environmental impact of her travel, Swift would need to plant a staggering 2,282 trees and patiently allow them to grow over the next decade to offset

Recent calculations using the Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies Calculator reveal that Taylor's extensive jet travel is equivalent to the energy consumption of 17 houses in a year or the electricity use of 26.9 homes for one year.

The globally acclaimed artist, who owns two multi-million dollar planes registered under Island Jet Inc. and SATA LLFC, has faced heightened scrutiny after topping the 2022 pollution rankings.

Despite claims that others often use her Falcon 7X jet, documentation ties both aircraft companies to Taylor Swift Productions in Nashville, Tennessee.

The journeys, spanning from Kansas City to New York and beyond, have collectively burned through 12,622 gallons of jet fuel, amounting to an estimated value of $70,779.

Her largest trip from Sao Paulo, Brazil to Kansas City, with a stopover in Tampa, Florida, consumed 4,151 gallons of fuel, valued at an estimated $23,250.

