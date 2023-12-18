Jamie Foxx's daughter, Corinne, announces engagement to Joe Hooten

Corinne Foxx expresses endless devotion celebrating engagement to fiancé.

Jamie Foxx's daughter Corinne Foxx announces engagement to boyfriend Joe Hooten!

In an Instagram reveal on Sunday, the daughter of Hollywood star, Corinne, shared a glimpse into the magical moment when Joe Hooten popped the question.

Captured by the talented Bailey Ann Templeton, the black and white photo series showcases the couple's pure happiness on the deck of a boat.

"From the first time I saw you, I knew you were my forever" Corrine wrote in the post’s caption.



Although the origins of their romance remain shrouded in mystery, the enchanting tale of Corinne Foxx's engagement to Joe Hooten took root during their time at the University of Southern California in 2018, as reported by Page Six.

Foxx provided a sneak peek into their journey in September 2019 with an Instagram post capturing the duo at a horse stable, noting, "Spent the weekend with a couple of studs."



