Jennifer Lopez indulges in some Christmas shopping in Beverly Hills

The Marry Me actress sported a white T-shirt with a flattering, plunging rounded V-neck

Jennifer Lopez indulged in some holiday shopping at the Gucci store in Los Angeles over the weekend.

The 54-year-old Marry Me actress sported a white T-shirt with a flattering, plunging rounded V-neck, paired with loose-fit brown pants and a tan trench coat.

Her famous voluminous hair was pulled back into a bun, and she completed the look with large-lensed sunglasses.

While filming her upcoming movie Unstoppable on Friday, the Let's Get Loud singer, also known as JLo, was seen carrying a white and tan Hermes handbag and wearing brown, high-heeled boots.

On the same day, the Hustlers star shared a series of snaps on Instagram channeling Princess Grace Kelly. In front of her Christmas tree, JLo wore a long, full, gold and white skirt with a classic white blouse.

A blingy belt adorned her trim waist, featuring large pearl-like gems and sparkly rhinestone-like stones.

JLo's silver glitter-covered sandals, trimmed in gold and featuring gold and white bumblebees, were showcased in a snap she posted. Pearl and diamond earrings adorned her ears, and her hair was pulled back into a flirty ponytail. The Gigli star posed with her hands in the pockets of the skirt, looking dreamily off to the side.

In the home she shares with her husband Ben Affleck, 51, the Christmas tree is lush, adorned with gold ornaments, gold flowers, and clear lights.