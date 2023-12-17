Joey King declares marrying Steven Piet as 'best moment of 2023'

Joey King is reflecting on a year that will never be forgotten.
The 24-year-old star of Kissing Booth shared with her fans her favourite memory from 2023 in a post on her Instagram Story on Friday. She said, "Marrying this babe," and included a picture of herself and her husband, Steven Piet, kissing at their September Mallorca, Spain wedding.
The two appear wet in the photo, most likely from their spontaneous dive. King recently revealed to Elite Daily that she took a plunge in the receiving pool with Piet to cool off.
“It was not planned because we were already having a pool party the next day. I have never danced harder in my life than at my wedding. My husband and I got so hot, so sweaty. You know that heat where you can start to feel your heartbeat in your face? I was that hot," the actress told the outlet.
King did have the presence of mind to warn the wedding photographers so they could record the exciting occasion even if the jump was unplanned.
“I knew the photographers would want to know, so I told them we were going for it. Then, we just jumped in, and it was the most fun because so many people joined us in their fancy dresses," she recalled. "It was the most romantic moment to me. It was so spontaneous, and it felt like such a movie, honestly. I loved the camaraderie of it all.”
King and Piet got married at La Fortaleza, a centuries-old fortress on a hill, surrounded by 100 guests. The venue was perfect for the actress' dream nuptials.
Raven-Symone’s brother Blaize passed away from colon cancer last month
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live in their 7.4 acres ultra-luxurious $14 million mansion with their two kids
Prince Harry is reportedly paying the cost of marrying Meghan Markle as feud with royal family escalated
Latest episode of Saturday Night Live Season 49 capped off with the appearance of Kate McKinnon and Billie Eilish
Kanye West currently shares four children with ex-wife Kim Kardashian
Holly Willoughby seems to be having some second thoughts on on upcoming reality show ‘Dancing on Ice’