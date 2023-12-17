Kanye West raps about wanting ‘another baby’ amid custody, abortion rant

Kanye West infamously launched into a long rant about various controversial topics at a Las Vegas party

Kanye West wants more children.

The legendary rapper, 46, confessed his desire in his new song titled Timbo Freestyle officially released Friday, December 15th.

In his second verse, right before the song’s outro, Ye raps, “B***h, ready for the Venmo/ You already know my demo/ You already know I’m impulsive / And another baby is my end goal. “

The track was first played at a Las Vegas party Thursday, where afterwards the Runaway hitmaker launched into a long rant about various topics, including abortion and his child custody issues with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

“50 percent of [the black community’s] death is abortion,” he told his guests per a video obtained by TMZ. “Raise your hand if you don’t know one person who hasn’t gotten an abortion?”

The Heartless rapper then shared his thoughts about his limited visitation rights, exclaiming, “I get visitation with my kids – I ain’t get no say so [sic]. They’re walking around with soccer players they don’t even f***ing know.”

Kanye further claimed that his eldest daughter, 11-year-old North, had to throw a tantrum just to be able to be with her father.

“My daughter ripped up the m***** f***ing couches in the house to be able to be with right now. Y’all don’t know whats going on for real,” he implored.

In addition to North, Kanye currently shares three other children with Kim Kardashian: 8-year-old Saint, 5-year-old Chicago, and 4-year-old Psalm.