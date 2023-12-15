Katie Price, ex Carl Woods ‘Halt Second-Hand Car Lot’ at £3 million mansion

Katie Price is no longer using her £3million 'mucky mansion' as a second hand car lot

Katie Price has ceased using her £3 million 'mucky mansion' as a second-hand car lot following threats of enforcement action from local council chiefs.

The former glamour model, aged 45, was embroiled in a dispute with Horsham District Council over concerns that her former fiancé, Carl Woods, aged 34, was operating a car sales business from their West Sussex residence.

Images from the previous year depicted various cars, including a Mercedes, Jaguar, and a Range Rover, parked on the property's driveway. Storing and selling cars from a residential address can violate planning laws, constituting an unauthorized 'change of use' for the home.

Offenders may face unlimited fines, repossession, and associated fees. Horsham District Council initiated an enforcement investigation in September into the 'alleged running of a second-hand car business.'

Planning documents indicate that the case was closed in July after 'the breach ceased.' A local council source informed MailOnline that the specific case related to Ms. Price's property had also been closed.

In December 2021, council officials had previously launched a planning enforcement investigation into the 'alleged running of a second-hand car business,' closing the case in March 2022.

During that period, Carl had designated Katie's home as the location for viewing his fleet of second-hand cars.