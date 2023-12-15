George Clooney, Adam Sandler team up for Noah Baumbach's movie

Noah Baumbach has discovered George Clooney and Adam Sandler as the leads in his upcoming feature film. The Netflix project's storyline specifics are being kept under wraps.



In addition, Baumbach will produce the movie with Amy Pascal and David Heyman. Heyman and Baumbach collaborated on Marriage Story and Barbie, which the director co-wrote with Greta Gerwig.

After The Meyerowitz Stories, which starred Adam Sandler, White Noise, and Marriage Story, this will be Baumbach's fourth movie on Netflix.

The Netflix comedies You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah and Murder Mystery 2 are where Sandler, who is represented by WME, last appeared. Leo, an animated film, was just made available on the streaming platform by him.

The project marks Clooney's first collaboration with Baumbach as director. On Christmas Day, his most recent film, The Boys in the Boat, will be released in theatres. Clooney has CAA as his agency.

Six Oscar nominations were received for Baumbach's Marriage Story, including one for best picture. Baumbach most recently appeared in theatres with the internationally popular Barbie, a screenplay he co-wrote with Great Gerwig. Globally, that movie has brought in about $1.44 billion.