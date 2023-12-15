Kanye West makes major career move following Vultures album release

Kanye West has teased a major career move with the launch of a news platform, titled YEWS.

The rapper debuted the Yews.News website following a live stream of Vultures album, featuring Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign.

The website is currently only available to access via mobile, and features two designated drop-down menus dubbed ’10AM’ and ‘3PM’.

It also includes numerous articles relating to the rapper himself, as well as fashion, politics, pop culture, sports, tech and more.

The Donda rapper sparked controversy in early October after he reportedly filed to trademark the term “YEWS” across a range of sectors.

Internet users believed the made-up term is a coalition of his name Ye and Jews, owing to his controversial history of anti-Semitism.

However, judging from the nature of the website, it turns out it is the combination of his initial and news.

According to The Sun, Yews.News is currently a demo website, which the rapper’s team has been using to test their production.

Speaking to the outlet, an insider dished on West’s ambitious plans for the news platform.

“Ye’s plan is to give people something different than they get from the mainstream,” they dished.

The source continued: “He is convinced it could be a huge success if he does it the right way and his team have secretly been working on it for months."

“Ye is really invested in this project and has a team testing the production daily."

“If he manages to pull this off it has the potential to become absolutely massive,” they added.