Tiffany Haddish ‘angers’ fans with irresponsible act after DUI arrest

Tiffany Haddish upset fans after absence from recent show

Tiffany Haddish’s fans were severely upset after her irresponsible absence from one of her shows.



Following Tiffany Haddish's unexpected cancellation from a recent comedy event, Page Six reported that the audience was "pissed."

The troubled comedian was scheduled to perform later that night at The Ice House in Pasadena, California, with a number of other stand-up comedians. She was officially charged on Wednesday after her DUI arrest in November.

However, it is said that Haddish, 44, "would not be performing tonight" when the evening's emcee appeared after over two hours of performances.

A show attendee told Page Six, “He said she ‘couldn’t make it.’ This was after five acts had already performed, and only two comedians were left.”

More sources said they “could feel the air leave the room when everyone gasped with anger and disappointment.”

“Everyone was looking at each other, like, ‘Is this part of a bit, or is he serious?!'” another insider said.

After a Thanksgiving comedy concert, the Girls Trip star fell asleep at the wheel and was charged with one misdemeanor of driving under the influence of alcohol and one misdemeanour count of driving with a.08 percent blood alcohol content (BAC).

At the time, a Beverly Hills Police Department watch commander informed us that the woman's automobile was "stopped in lanes of traffic" and had not been pulled over to the side, forcing oncoming traffic to avoid her.

Nonetheless, the officer reported that there were "no traffic collisions."

Haddish looked cooperative in a video of the arrest when she was handcuffed and led to the back of the squad car by the police.

On December 22, she is scheduled to return to court for her arraignment and plea.

The comedian was jailed in Georgia in January 2022; this is her second arrest for DUI in less than two years after falling asleep at the wheel.