Princess Charlene, Prince Albert of Monaco bring 'Christmas Happiness' at Red Cross

Princess Charlene of Monaco donned a stylish black coat to brave the cold weather, accompanying her husband Prince Albert for a Christmas charity drive.
The 45-year-old royal mother-of-two chose a double-breasted coat layered over a black ensemble while visiting the Red Cross headquarters.
The couple spent the afternoon distributing Christmas presents to elders as part of the festive celebration.
Recently, a charming portrait of the Monegasque royals surfaced on fan accounts, potentially serving as their 2023 Christmas card.
In the image, the 65-year-old royal and the former Olympic swimmer posed with their young children, Crown Prince Jacques and his twin sister, Princess Gabriella, who both marked their ninth birthday last week.
Although the official portrait is yet to be released by the Palace, an early version was shared by a royal fan account on Instagram, with an expected higher-definition official release.
