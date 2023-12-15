Selena Gomez admits getting Botox?

Selena Gomez admits Botox

Selena Gomez hit back at haters with the truth after the star faced hate on looks and her new beau Benny Blanco.



The creator of Rare Beauty received a barrage of disparaging tweets on their appearance after she and her boyfriend revealed their relationship with music producer Benny Blanco, but the singer didn’t hold back her responses.

Selena replied, "I feel bad for you," in response to someone calling Benny "so unhandsome" on the @Popfactions account's comments area.

Selena was subsequently given negative feedback about her appearance, which made her open about the cosmetic operations she had undergone.

The Instagram user sarcastically advised Selena to "remove your implants or cheek fillers. It's messing with your brain."

She clapped back, "Hahahaha I've had Botox, bb girl."

Selena has been transparent about her road to beauty in the past, even though this is the first time she has disclosed her use of cosmetic injectables.

"I think my version of beauty was a bit affected because I've been working since I was seven and I've always had makeup on," she told WWD in a Dec. 7 interview.

"But I genuinely feel like I am happy whenever I get to do my makeup now. And I get to feel really positive about the experience."