Oprah Winfrey speaks in favour of Drew Barrymore over cringeworthy interview

Oprah Winfrey shares her reaction to Drew Barrymore criticism over interview behaviour

Oprah Winfrey has recently spoken in favour of Drew Barrymore after she was slammed for caressing Oprah on The Drew Barrymore Show.



Speaking to TMZ, the media mogul said, “I was not uncomfortable at all.”

“I've never seen her do that, but I thought it was endearing,” stated the 69-year-old.

On December 12, Drew was seen interlacing her fingers with Oprah while holding hands on the show.

Following the episode, some fans took to social media and lashed out at the Never Been Kissed actress for overstepping her boundaries with Oprah.

One remarked, “Drew, everyone doesn't want their hands held boo.”

Sharing her views, Oprah told the outlet, “I was actually comforted by the stroking of the arm.”

The former talk show host revealed she jokingly said to her longtime partner Stedman Graham when she got home, “You got to stroke my arm. Stedman, I need to be stroked on the arm.”

“I thought it was really great. Drew is terrific, and I love that she is always herself,” added Oprah.

Earlier, Jimmy Fallon called her out for Drew’s interview technique when she appeared on The Tonight Show in April, as she showed the host a photo from her interview with Chloe Bailey.

Jimmy mentioned at the time, “You can't sit in your chair. You get in there.”

To this, Drew responded, “I feel this magnetic pull.”

“I just wanted to try and sort of think about what I felt my whole life. And how I'd be so excited if someone asked me a different question, or there was good energy in the room, or if it didn't feel like, ‘I'm sitting here asking you a question but I'm not gonna reveal anything about myself,’” explained the actress.