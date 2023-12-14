Camden Toy, 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' actor, dies at 68

Camden Toy "Turok-Han vampire" dies at 68

Camden Toy, known for his multiple supernatural roles on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, died at the age of 68 on Monday, December. 12, after battling pancreatic cancer for two years.

The late actor’s reps confirmed the news via a press release.

Toy played several characters on Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

He is known for playing the 'pale-faced' Gentleman in episode Hush followed by his characters as the demon Gnarl in Same Time, Same Place, and a Turok-Han vampire in season 7.

Doug Jones, the actor who shared screen space with Toy as a fellow Gentleman in Buffy, mourned his death.

He expressed sorrow, reflecting on his friend’s personality as a "joyful" man.

He shared: “We may have met on the set of Buffy as two hideous-looking ‘Gentlemen,’ but that only sparked a dear friendship that would continue for twenty-four years,” Jones said.

“It’s rare to find a man so joyful, smiley, smart, giggly, huggie [sic], good at listening with his heart, and accessible always to anyone he knew, including his many fans.”

Toy also appeared in shows like Into the Dark, Goodnight Burbank, Shameless, The Bay, and The Mentalist.

His partner, Bethany Henderson previously announced his fatal condition via a statement on his official Facebook account.

She revealed at the time that Toy’s diagnosis came after “months of mysterious pain.”

“For many reasons we were very hopeful for, at least, a longer and more fruitful time on planet Earth,” she shared, “He chose, for many reasons, not to announce his illness publicly, and so, unfortunately, this may be new and shocking news to many of his fans.”

“We both apologize for this and please know that he has appreciated you all so much, as have I!” she concluded.