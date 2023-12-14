'The Challenge' star Melissa Reeves reflects on 'boring' season, 'two-faced' cast

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion’s icon, Melissa Reeves dished on season 39, calling the cast ‘boring’ and ‘two-faced.’

Speaking to EW, Reeves shared: "It was so much more boring [than my other seasons]."



"I much prefer doing seasons with the vets because the vets know how to have fun. This season it was just constant whispers in the corner and it was just so two-faced."

"I actually enjoyed Total Madness, where I lived in a bunker with no windows, more than the small amount of time that I did in this beautiful mansion in the sun with a nice pool. This season just wasn't enjoyable due to the cast," she added.

The MMA fighter also claimed that the show has nothing more to offer after she and her best friend, Tula 'Big T' Fazakerley got eliminated from the game

"What's going to happen now?” she giggled.

"Obviously, Ravyn's going to go down, but I don't know what's going to happen now they've not got me and T to argue with or turn against. They've just got to turn on each other," she concluded.

During the interview, Melissa spilled beans on everything that happened this season, including all the arguments, rumors that accused her of cheating on her boyfriend with cast mate, Kyland Young and more.

