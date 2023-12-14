Olivia Rodrigo reacts to Billie Eilish writing a song about her

Olivia Rodrigo is flattered to know that she was the inspiration behind one of Billie Eilish’s song.

Last month, in an L.A. Times interview, Eilish, 21, revealed that her song Goldwing was written in part about feeling protective over Rodrigo, 20.

The GUTS singer told the outlet in a recent interview that she thought it “was so sweet” that Eilish wrote a song for her.

“Billie is such a kind, wonderful girl, and I feel very lucky that it’s not about competition — that we’re just looking out for each other,” Rodrigo said. “I love that song,”

In a question about pop stardom at a young age and feeling a kinship with Rodrigo, Eilish had said in the interview that while “everybody’s experiences are so individual,” she does “feel a protectiveness over Olivia.

“I have a song called Goldwing from my last album that’s kind of about her.”

She added, “I’ve never said that to anyone. It’s not only about her. I was just thinking about her when I was writing it. She was coming up, and she was younger than me, and nobody had ever been younger than me.”