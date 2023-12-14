Drake and Camila Cabello caught together: New couple in town

Drake's relationship with Camila Cabello paces forward within eight months

Drake and Camila Cabello have been recently spotted hanging out together, which has fueled speculations about a newfound relationship between the two.

They are photographed spending time at a vacation getaway where the One Dance singer is adorned in a breezy beach shirt and a delightful smile whereas his work escape partner is sizzling with steam in a short black dress.

Both can be seen immensely absorbed in an interesting conversation as Camila seems to be lost in explaining something.

Eight months ago, Drake started following the Crying in the Club artist on Instagram after she shared a picture on her profile that was captioned with lyrics from his song Search & Rescue, additionally calling him Shakespeare’s equivalent.



Reportedly, producers from his team soon began following her as well.

These two megastars have been sighted with each other for the first time after that.

Fans from both sides have been buzzing with excitement on social media, guessing what the nature of this meeting could be.

While many believe that a romance is heating up between them, others say it means that a possible collaboration reshaping the music landscape might happen soon.