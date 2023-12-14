Zac Efron shares insight into ‘brother bond’ with Dylan Efron

Zac Efron reflects on his brotherly relationship with younger bro Dylan Efron

Zac Efron has recently shared insight into his relationship with his younger brother, Dylan Efron.



Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the Los Angeles premiere of The Iron Claw earlier this week, Zac responded to a question about brotherhood while filming this upcoming movie.

“I mean, I can't say it didn't come into play, he told the outlet.

Zac stated, “This movie is about brothers, at the core of it, and you know, I'm a big brother myself. I love him to death.”

“But there's a certain kind of relationship — I don't know, it's just the brother bond,” remarked the High School Musical alum.

While talking about Dylan, Zac mentioned, “I thought about him a lot over the course of this movie.”

“And I know that that connection, in the movie, is something that Kevin Von Erich (American wrestler) really appreciated about it, so it makes me proud,” added the actor.

On December 11, Dylan attended the Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony with Zac and their family on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles.

Zac talked about his parents, Starla Baskett and David Efron, and their efforts to support him on his career journey over the years, per PEOPLE.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Zac's new movie The Iron Claw is set to release in theatres on December 22.