'Kung Fu Panda 4' is here, Jack Black guides dragon warrior successor

Prepare for epic adventure in 'Kung Fu Panda 4'

DreamWorks has unveiled the highly-anticipated trailer for Kung Fu Panda 4, scheduled for release on March 8.

The beloved franchise resumes the epic journey of Po, the prophesied Dragon Warrior destined to defeat the formidable Tai Lung.

Building on the success of the earlier films in 2011 and 2016, the storyline continues to explore Po's origins while the formidable team confronts new challenges.

Jack Black, who portrays Po, hinted at the plot during CinemaCon, revealing that Po is contemplating retirement as the Dragon Warrior to assume a spiritual leadership role. His focus turns to training his successor, Zhen, a fox character.

However, a fresh threat arises with the introduction of the villain Chameleon, capable of resurrecting past adversaries.

Celebrated actress Awkwafina has officially joined the cast of Kung Fu Panda 4 as the voice of Zhen, adding her talent to the ensemble alongside newcomers Ke Huy Quan and Viola Davis.

The film, directed by Mike Mitchell with co-director Stephanie Ma Stine, sees the return of fan-favorite actors including Jack Black, David Cross, Seth Rogen, Jackie Chan, Angelina Jolie, and Lucy Liu.

The Kung Fu Panda franchise, known for its phenomenal success at the box office, has amassed a remarkable $1.8 billion throughout its cinematic journey.







