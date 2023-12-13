Patti Smith cancels show in Italy after medical emergency

Patti Smith put under observations after falling ill

American singer-songwriter Patti Smith was forced to cancel a show in Italy this week after reportedly being rushed to hospital with a "sudden illness".



The 76-yer-old musician was set to enthrall music lovers with his perform at the Duse Theater in Bologna on Tuesday (December 12), but the concert was cancelled at short notice.



Smith was taken to the Maggiore hospital in Bologna and put under observations after falling ill, according to Italian media outlet.

"With great regret, we inform the kind audience that Patti Smith’s concert will not be able to go on stage due to a sudden illness that struck the artist," wrote the Duse Theater in a press release.

It added: "We are all sorry for the inconvenience caused by this news. Our best wishes for a speedy recovery go to the artist.”



Patti Smith, who's on an eight-show Italian tour, is due to play at the Teatro Malibran in Venice on Thursday (December 14), but it’s not yet been confirmed if the show will go ahead. Her last performance was at the Duomo di Siena in Siena on Monday (December 11).