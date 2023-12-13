King Charles’ monarchy set to face ‘very real fears’ in 2024

King Charles’ monarchy appears to be at risk in the coming year as there are concerns put forward by the Palace.

The monarch, who is set to make his historic royal tour in Canada in 2024, Palace insiders have reportedly “raised concerns” about the reception the King and Queen will receive in North America.

Per GB News, sources revealed that the officials in charge of the trip are told to be “acutely aware” that it will likely be “a huge test of [the King's] popularity.”

The outlet quoted that the popularity of Charles’ reign does not appear to be as optimistic, given that the country is the part of the British realm.

According to polls conducted by CBC before the Coronation, 60 percent of people were opposed to Charles becoming King of Canada.

Moreover, more than 81 percent of Canadians, according to recent surveys, admitted they didn’t feel attached to the monarchy. Meanwhile, only 14 percent of Canadians said they do.

An insider told GB that the upcoming Canadian tour would “reflect the feeling in the country,” also noting that there are “very real fears of protests affecting future visits” across the realms.

Although, Charles is determined to keep his position. A Palace source previously told The Mirror, “The King has always been very open that he will continue in his role as head of state across the British realms for as long as he is wanted.”