Glenn Powell recalls ‘Anyone But You’ steamy scene gone wrong: ‘Almost died’

Glen Powell shared that his steamy scene in upcoming romantic comedy almost took a terrifying turn.

Powell, who stars opposite Sydney Sweeney in Anyone But You, revealed to Variety in an interview that he “almost died” filming a nude scene in the movie.

“Taking your clothes off on the side of a cliff in a hurry is not safe, either,” Powell, 35, said.

In the scene that takes place on a cliff, the actor is meant to strip and Sweeney, 26, is meant to pull a spider out of his shorts.

“Nobody talks about that safety issue on set, where I almost died falling off a cliff taking my pants off too fast. But it’s a really fun scene, so it was all worth it.”

The Top Gun: Maverick actor also admitted he knew he wasn’t going to look “cool” while committing to the hilarious scene, frantically taking off his clothes. Hence, he chose to “embrace” the absurdity, explaining, “You just have to grip it and rip it on a scene like that.”

On the other hand, Sweeney also shared that she was bitten by the spider.

“There’s the spider itself, which actually bit me, and that was a whole thing,” the Euphoria actress said. “And then we have the part of Glen bending over and me checking to see if there are more spiders … I’m very acquainted with Glen now.”

Anyone But You will release in theatres on December 22, 2023.