2 Chainz gives first update since terrifying car crash: ‘Could’ve been worse’

2 Chainz reportedly suffered neck injuries and potentially more as a result of the accident

2 Chainz is on the road to recovery following a terrifying car crash that resulted in him being rushed to the hospital.

Two days after the accident, the rapper – born Tauheed K. Epps – took to his Instagram to update his concerned fans about how he’s doing and express his gratitude for the well-wishers.

“This is the car that hit us from behind…” he began in the caption next to a picture of the black Tesla that rear-ended him on the I-95, its front left end completely destroyed.

Thankfully, though, there were no casualties, with the 46-year-old rapper expressing, “Praise God for the blessings, things could have been worse, but it wasn’t.”

Emphasising that he is not seeking a “pity party,” the It’s a Vibe hitmaker expressed, “I do appreciate every single person that checked up on me.”

He further opened up that though he doesn’t always know whether the “love” he receives from fans is real or not, this time, he “truly felt the love.”

“Don’t worry bout [sic] me, I’m good, shake back king,” he concluded.

On early Sunday morning, 2 Chainz was rushed to the hospital after a Tesla collided into him from behind as he was about to take the exit.

TMZ reported that the cops suspected a DUI on the Tesla driver’s part.

The outlet further reported that 2 Chainz sustained neck injuries and potentially more, though he was in a stable condition at the hospital.