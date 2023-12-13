Taylor Swift ditches fancy gala for birthday dinner with Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift kicks off 34th birthday celebrations with bestie Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift stepped out with her best friend Selena Gomez for an early birthday dinner Tuesday night in New York City.

The 12-time Grammy-winning musician, who will be turning 34 on December 13, was also joined by pals Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Sperry.

According to Daily Mail, the Anti-Hero singer ditched the Time Magazine’s Person of the Year gala where she was to be feted to spend time with her friends instead.

The Cruel Summer hitmaker, who flew back to NYC from her brief stay with boyfriend Travis Kelce in Kansas City, was dressed in winter chic look.

She opted for a long tan trench coat, under which she seemingly wore a black dress. She wore high-heeled booties with chained detail and carried a small handbag. Her hair was pulled back in a chic bun.

Meanwhile, the Only Murders in the Building star, 31, opted for an all-black ensemble over which she donned a black long trend coat. Her newly-tied honey-blonde locks were simply cut in layers and nicely blow-dried.

The outing comes amid rumours that the musician’s beau, Travis is planning a big surprise for his lady love.

“He’s arranged a very intimate, romantic dinner just for the two of them, and is also trying to pull off a semi-surprise party with the help of some of her closest friends,” an insider previously told Life & Style magazine.

It remains to be seen what plans unfold for the love birds in the near future.