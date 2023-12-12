Kate Middleton, Prince William turn back on Harry, Meghan as suspicion lingers

file footage

Princess Kate and Prince William have closed their doors of reconciliation on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.



The Prince and Princess of Wales are understood to be very hurt with the attacks leveled at them in Omid Scobie’s book, Endgame.

Despite the sources close to the Sussexes insisting they did not cooperate for the insider content in the book, the Royal Family isn’t above expecting the worst from them considering they have a history of association with the royal author.

Speaking to Fabulous, royal expert Denise Palmer-Davies shared, “I didn’t think there would be a way back for Kate and William and Harry and Meghan, but there absolutely won’t be now.”

“I can imagine William is furious. It is attack after attack - it’s just relentless,” she explained, adding: “I can’t see Kate - or William - ever forgiving them for this.”

“Even though Meghan and Harry haven’t directly named her themselves, someone associated with them apparently has,” Denise continued.

“And the fact they haven’t come out and defended her speaks volumes. It’s a huge betrayal and totally unforgivable,” the brand expert added.