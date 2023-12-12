Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce CLOSEST picture goes viral

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce close photo

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got the closest they ever have been during their months long romance while posing for a group photo with friends after Kansas City Chiefs’ loss to Buffalo Bills Sunday.



Posing with a gathering of fans, the pair exhaled happily after venting their frustrations at the Miracle on Main Street Christmas bar.

The 33-year-old singer of Cruel Summer gently touched the Super Bowl champion's cheek, and he snuggled up against her.

The 34-year-old tight end looked great in a corduroy jacket with a flannel design, fluffy beige leggings and a green beanie that brought to mind Taylor Swift's 'Evermore' album cover.

For her part, the pop artist looked stylish in a low-cut bodysuit with a sequin lining, along with black tights and knee-high boots.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce cuddling up to eachother

The 12-time Grammy winner wore her characteristic red pout and a vintage Chiefs hoodie while watching the game. Her silky blond hair flowed in free curls across her shoulders.

“Casually dropped an internet-breaking-level pic,” one fan commented on the picture.

Another Swiftie wrote, “Thank you for your service.”

One fan just expressed gratefulness, writing, “Thank you for this photo.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, picture # 2



