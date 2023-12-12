Amy Robach spotted laughing out loud after ‘Today’ show producer’s wedding

Amy Robach beams broadly

Amy Robach seemed to enjoy Today show producer Jennifer Long’s New York City wedding Saturday, leaving the event arm-in-arm with Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie.



The happy couple can be seen leaving the Union League Club, where they celebrated Long's marriage to Reid Sterrett, CEO of Expert Home Buyer, in pictures that Page Six was able to obtain.

T.J. Holmes, Robach's co-anchor who later became her boyfriend, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, and former "Today" show presenter Matt Lauer were all present.

The 50-year-old Robach looked stunning in a glittery pink minidress, black fur jacket, and stiletto nude heels.

She laughed heartily and grinned broadly, her blond hair fashioned down in barrel curls that flowed in the brisk wind.

Guthrie, 51, looked stunning in a two-tone dress with a satin white halter top and a velvet black bodice. She accessorised the look with black shoes, layered pearl necklaces, and a black blazer slung over her shoulders.

She too smiled, letting her wavy brown locks fall down her clavicle as she clung to her beleaguered companion.

Robach was holding hands with her beau when she wasn't clutching to Guthrie.

Holmes, 46, looked sharp in a grey suit, white button-down, red tie, and formal shoes in a dark brown colour.