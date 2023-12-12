Ciara gives birth to third child with Russell Wilson

Baby bliss: Ciara and Russell Wilson celebrate their new bundle of joy!

Singer Ciara and NFL player Russell Wilson have welcomed their third child: a baby girl named Amora Princess Wilson, marking a joyous addition to their growing family.

She shared the exciting news on Monday, unveiling a heartwarming photo of the newborn adorned in a monogrammed hat.

Although the birth date was not disclosed, its caption stated that the child weighed a healthy 9 pounds, 1 ounce at birth. Expressing their immense love for their newest little one, the How We Roll artist wrote, "We Love You so much!"

This latest addition joins their existing line of kiddos, including daughter Sienna (six) and son Win (three), who were born in April 2017 and July 2020 respectively.



Additionally, the football quarterback plays a loving stepfather role to a 9-year-old son, named Future Zahir, from Ciara’s former engagement with rapper Future.

The couple’s journey into parenthood has been well-documented with them abstaining from physical intimacy before marriage.

Ahead of their July 2016 wedding, Wilson shared his perspective in a 2015 Q&A while seeking prayers to maintain a clear mind and heart, saying, "If you can really love somebody without that, then you can really love somebody."