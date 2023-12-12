Nicki Minaj crushes Rapper Latto diss theory by fans

Nicki Minaj didn't diss Latto in new song Fallin 4 u

Nicki Minaj have no business dissing rapper Latto in Fallin 4 U.



After Minaj, 41, released Pink Friday 2 on Friday, December 8, the Barbz started to interprete the lyrics, and many speculated Minaj dissed Latto, 24, in a verse in Fallin 4 U.

“Picture you endin’ up under the sea, where the dread at? / Picture not listenin’ when I said you would dread that / I mean locs, ho / You’s a chop, ho,” Minaj raps.

Some fans believed that Minaj's pronunciation of "locs, ho" resembled the term "Latto," but she refuted that rumour.

“The ‘dreadlock under the sea’ was … The Little Mermaid, right? So relax,” Minaj cleared in a recent livestream.

A Genius writer also mentioned that Minaj acknowledged that the lyric was a reference to Halle Bailey's rendition of Disney's The Little Mermaid when she made it during a Stationhead listening party.

The fact that Chloë Bailey, Halle's sister, also recorded a song called Fallin 4 U on her 2023 album, In Pieces, strengthens the Halle connection.

Several Barbz had anticipated Minaj taking a shot at Latto ever since their October 2022 argument over Super Freaky Girl.

According to The Hollywood Reporter at that time, Minaj's song might receive a nomination for Best Pop Solo Performance at the Grammy Awards rather than in the rap category.

Minaj stated on Twitter that she didn't mind being categorised as pop as long as Latto's song Big Energy was also included in this category.

“[Anyone] who says [differently] is simply a Nicki hater or a troll,” Minaj said.

In a subsequent Instagram Live session, Minaj expressed the same opinion, stating that Big Energy ought to be excluded as well if Super Freaky Girl isn't deemed to be rap.

Latto hitback in a tweet, “Damn, I can’t win for losing … all these awards/noms I can’t even celebrate.”

Latto tried contacting Minaj privately to work things out, but she made their discussion public, referring to Latto as a “Karen” and stating that her fellow rapper would choose to remain silent “than speak up for the Black woman she called her biggest inspiration.”

In response, Latto sent out a subtweet claiming that Minaj was "literally older than my mom [and] tryna be a bully" and had made "countless subtweets" about her.